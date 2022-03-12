SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A second, larger wildfire is also burning in Siskiyou County, said Cal Fire Sku.
This fire is near Dorris Brownell Road and East Butte Valley Road, southeast of Dorris.
The fire has been named the #GulchFire.
The fire is over 40 acres and is currently 0% contained.
The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.