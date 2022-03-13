FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Fairfield, police said Sunday.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, the three gunshot victims were found near a business on East Tabor Avenue. Reports of the shooting came in just after 5 a.m.
The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the other two victims are unknown at this time.
There was no information available on a suspect, but Fairfield police ask that anyone with information contacts them.
East Tabor Avenue was closed for several hours between North Texas Street and Kidder Avenue.