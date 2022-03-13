FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A homicide that took place on East Tabor Avenue in Fairfield is currently under investigation, said the Fairfield Police Department.
Officers originally responded to reports of gunshots that occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
When they arrived on the scene they found three gunshot victims located near a business.
One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other two were transported by ambulance to the hospital.
The area has been closed for some time but should be reopened.
Detectives are working on the scene to gather evidence and identify a suspect.