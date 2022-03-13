CALIFORNIA (CBS13) — More than 170 individuals were cited for Operation Shoulder Tap 2022, a statewide underage drinking enforcement operation, said the Department Of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
One of the major goals of the operation was to demonstrate the serious consequences for adults who buy alcohol for minors.
“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California’s youth.”
The operation resulted in around 170 citations to individuals who provided alcohol to minors, however, some were also cited for other behavior related to public intoxication and indecency.
The operation operated by using decoy minors who asked adults to buy them alcohol outside of establishments. When the adults complied, they were cited and or fined.
"The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service," said the Department Of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The ABC reaffirms that its primary goal is to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.