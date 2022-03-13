CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Liam Bass
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Siskiyou County News, wildfires

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A second, larger wildfire is also burning in Siskiyou County, said Cal Fire Sku.

This fire is near Dorris Brownell Road and East Butte Valley Road, southeast of Dorris.

READ MORE: Over 170 Cited In A Statewide Underage Drinking Enforcement Operation

The fire has been named the #GulchFire.

READ MORE: Rain In The Forecast, We Can Hope For Showers Monday/Tuesday

The fire is over 113 acres and is currently 20% contained.

MORE NEWS: Missing Hiker Found Dead In Placer County

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.