STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old suspect is in critical condition after being hit by gunfire during a shootout with Stockton police officers late Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.
The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. along East Bianchi Road.
According to the Stockton Police Department, two officers responded to a disturbance call in the area and arrived to gunfire. The officers, believing they were being shot at, returned fire toward the gunman.
A man, 19, was later found shot with a loaded gun magazine in his possession, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he has since stabilized but remains critical. His identity has not yet been released.
Stockton police said, due to this being an officer-involved shooting, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and California Department of Justice will investigate the incident as protocol.