STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car.
Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes.
Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries.
The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says.
Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.