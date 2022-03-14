BRACKET CHALLENGEEnter your bracket for a chance to win cash prizes
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash has both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 closed near Applegate in Placer County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 2:30 p.m. near the Heather Glen offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a propane truck appears to have been involved.

Authorities have put a hard closure in place for the moment at Applegate. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Applegate while westbound traffic is being diverted around at Weimar Cross Road, Caltrans says.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.