SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Masks are now optional on many public school campuses across California after the state’s indoor mandate ended on Monday.
It is now up to individual school districts to keep the requirement in place – or to simply recommend students, staff and faculty continue to wear them.
The California Teachers Association urged school districts to use caution as masks come off, saying while some students are ready for the change, others may be hesitant.
Not every school will make the change. Some local school districts, including Davis Joint Unified and Sacramento City Unified, have made the decision to keep the mandate in place until at least after spring break.