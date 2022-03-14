ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Firefighters are working on salvaging a family’s belongings after a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday afternoon.
The fire was along the 8700 block of Dishers Way.
Metro Fire onscene of a working house fire in Antelope. Crews have knocked the flames down and are working on salvaging personal belongings and finding hidden fire. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aOAby22Irx
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 14, 2022
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. and found smoke shooting from a back area of the home.
Crews were able to knock the flames down, but the home did suffer some damage.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.