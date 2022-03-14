BRACKET CHALLENGEEnter your bracket for a chance to win cash prizes
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Antelope News

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Firefighters are working on salvaging a family’s belongings after a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday afternoon.

The fire was along the 8700 block of Dishers Way.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. and found smoke shooting from a back area of the home.

Crews were able to knock the flames down, but the home did suffer some damage.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.