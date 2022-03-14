FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The man accused of killing one person and critically injuring two others in a shooting in Fairfield over the weekend has turned himself in, police said Monday.
Trine Martinez, 25, surrendered himself shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department. He was set to be medically cleared before being booked into the Solano County Jail for murder and attempted murder.
The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning along East Tabor Avenue. Fairfield police said the shooting is believed ton have stemmed from an altercation between the four individuals.
The person killed has not yet been identified. Of the two surviving victims, one has been released from the hospital while the other remains in grave condition, police said.