OROVILLE (CBS13) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction for the killing of Tyler Dickson, who was shot dead while sleeping in a tent along Lake Oroville last summer, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Dickson, 20, of San Pablo in Contra Costa County, was at the Loafer Creek Campground on the south side of the lake when he was found dead on July 3, 2021.
Despite several months with no answers, the sheriff's office said it remains committed to solving Dickson's killing.
"We very much want to bring closure to Tyler's family and friends and see to it that the person(s) responsible for Tyler's murder are held accountable. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family and we are hopeful that this reward will renew public interest in the case and ultimately result in justice for Tyler," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.