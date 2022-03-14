ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A large amount of suspected fentanyl was seized by officers in Rocklin after a probation search early Monday morning.
Rocklin police say an officer was doing a check of a local business when they happened upon a suspicious vehicle with three people inside. As the officer soon learned, two of those people were on searchable probation.
Officers were soon doing a search. Police say evidence of drugs and drug sales were found during the search – including a "large" amount of fentanyl.
According to a picture of the drugs seized by police, almost 58 grams of fentanyl was found.
All three people who were inside the vehicle have now been taken into custody.