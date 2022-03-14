SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire at a south Sacramento apartment complex Monday afternoon.
The scene was along the 5500 block of Mack Road.
Shortly after 5:20 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was extinguished and was contained to only one unit on the second floor of the complex.
Incident final: Fire has been completely extinguished. Fire was held to 1 unit on the second floor. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VSUtZuewHs
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 15, 2022
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.