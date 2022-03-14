BRACKET CHALLENGEEnter your bracket for a chance to win cash prizes
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a fire at a south Sacramento apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The scene was along the 5500 block of Mack Road.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was extinguished and was contained to only one unit on the second floor of the complex.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.