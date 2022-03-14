BRACKET CHALLENGEEnter your bracket for a chance to win cash prizes
By CBS13 Staff
MANTECA (CBS13) — A vacant house that was already slated to be used in a training burn caught fire in Manteca overnight.

Scene of the fire after the house collapsed. (Credit: Manteca Fire)

The fire was first reported just after 1 a.m. Monday along the 400 block of Moffat Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the vacant home fully engulfed.

Crews went on the defensive and the home soon collapsed, the fire department says.

No injuries have been reported.

The house was set to be used for a training burn in the coming weeks, firefighters say.