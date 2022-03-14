SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pearl Jam is coming to Sacramento for their rescheduled tour.
The iconic grunge band was one of the first to postpone their tours at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Now, with the pandemic letting up, Pearl Jam announced on Monday a slew of rescheduled dates – along with some new cities they'll be hitting up in 2022.
Sacramento has a date with Pearl Jam on May 18 at the Golden 1 Center.
Pluralone, Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers' solo project, will be the opening act for Pearl Jam's tour.
Tickets are set to go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.