TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — The Tahoe ski resort that was damaged in last year’s Caldor Fire is aiming to open for one weekend this spring.
Sierra-at-Tahoe will celebrate its 75th anniversary on the weekend of April 9 and 10.
The mountain has been closed down all season after the fire burned lifts and damaged trees.
When the resort does open next month, only two lifts will be running.
Tickets cost $60 and go on sale Wednesday.