SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search remains ongoing for a person of interest in connection to an East Sacramento home robbery that happened last month.
Sacramento police on Tuesday again reached out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who was captured in Ring video outside the home.
The woman who was robbed did not want to be identified for safety concerns but said the robber took off with a “bizarre” list of items that includes a medical bag for work, energy drinks from the fridge, the victim’s phone and computer.
Sacramento police said the woman pictured above is a person of interest and anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the department.