WILLOWS (CBS13) – A well-formed funnel cloud appeared above the Glenn County town of Willows on Tuesday.

The cloud formation happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of The area was near Maine and Pioneer streets. According to reports, it formed, and after about 10 minutes, began to dissipate.

CBS13 has had no reports of an actual tornado touching down.

The funnel cloud was formed by a thunderstorm that rolled through the area.

In addition to the funnel cloud, the storm produced hail in addition to over a half-inch of rain.

FORECAST

The storm has calmed down but we could still possibly see some pop-up thunderstorms across the area that could produce some hail some heavy downpours and strong winds.

But so far, we’re seeing that system push off to the east and we’re going to get a quick break from the wet weather. We do have another system coming in Thursday, but it’s not expected to amount to much; it’s just going to cool things off.

On Saturday, we’ll have another weather-maker to bring more widespread rain to the valley, some snow to the Sierra throughout the day Saturday. By Sunday morning, things will start to taper off

The Sierra could get anywhere from about an inch to maybe seven inches of snow. Snow levels could lower to about 3,500 feet as that colder air moves into the region.

In addition to more rain and the week on the weekend, we could also see some near-record temperatures next week.