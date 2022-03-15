TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Tracy that left a man hospitalized Tuesday night.
According to the Tracy Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. along North Tracy Boulevard.
The condition of the man who was shot is unknown at this time.
There was no information on a suspect.
Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.