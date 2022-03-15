CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County News, Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Tracy that left a man hospitalized Tuesday night.

According to the Tracy Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. along North Tracy Boulevard.

READ MORE: Storybook Ending? Old 'News and Review' Building To Reopen As Sacramento Library

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Bank Robbery In Stockton

There was no information on a suspect.

MORE NEWS: Doctor's Choice Cannabis Dispensary In Modesto Destroyed By Owners After Eviction

Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.