STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect who attacked a couple in their 70s who own a downtown jewelry store.

The suspect pulled a gun on the couple as they arrived home, knocking the man out cold, and stealing a briefcase full of jewelry that was their life’s work.

“It just broke my life completely,” Guillermo Garcia said.

A photo shows Guillermo Garcia in his hospital bed, his face bloody and bandaged after being pistol-whipped by the suspect. Betty Garcia is Guillermo’s wife.

“Cowards, cowards, number one cowards,” Betty Garcia said.

“I think they were watching me for a long time,” Guillermo Garcia said.

Guillermo Garcia’s injuries have since healed.

The Garcias, who have owned the ‘Guillermo’s Jewelers’ downtown Stockton store for three decades, had just come home from work when they were attacked. They believe they were followed.

“We’re vulnerable,” Betty Garcia said. “You know, we’re 76, we’re older people, and they’re a bunch of cowards. Why don’t they pick somebody that can defend themselves?”

Surveillance video shows the confrontation. As Betty Garcia walks toward her home, Guillermo Garcia is still at their truck when the suspect runs up and points a gun at him.

“And then he grabs the box from him and starts running and my husband goes after him,” Betty Garcia said.

The suspect pistol-whipped Guillermo Garcia out of frame. The stolen briefcase was full of the couples’ most valuable items: gold and diamonds.

“It just destroyed 32 years of hard work,” Guillermo Garcia said.

Stockton police also released video showing the suspect’s getaway car with damage to the rear passenger door.

“There is no loyalty among thieves,” Betty Garcia said.

The couple is asking anyone who knows anything to say something.

This armed robbery and assault took place on January 25 on the 6900 block of Kermit Avenue in Stockton.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.