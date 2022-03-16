FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A second victim has died from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Fairfield, police said Wednesday.
Both of the deceased individuals have been identified as 44-year-old Earl Wayne Wyatt of Fairfield and 36-year-old Damion Davis of Suisun City. Wyatt died at the hospital on Tuesday, while Davis died at the scene.READ MORE: 'Tears Me Into Pieces': Ukraine Crisis Prompts Local Women’s Ministry To Leave For Poland For Refugees
The shooting happened early Sunday morning along East Tabor Avenue, and it is believed to have stemmed from an altercation involving four people, the Fairfield Police Department said.READ MORE: Pandemic Pulse: Mask Or No Mask? Sacramento Residents Remain Divided
Trine Martinez, 25, is the man accused of the shooting and he surrendered himself shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.MORE NEWS: 'They're A Bunch Of Cowards': Elderly Stockton Couple Attacked, Robbed in Heinous Jewelry Heist
At least one other person was shot, and they have since been released from the hospital.