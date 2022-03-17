SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Nevada woman pleaded guilty to paying $5,000 worth of bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed in Chico back in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday.
Kristy Felkins, 37, appeared virtually in Sacramento federal court today.
According to court records, Felkins sent 12 bitcoin to a dark web hitman website to hire a killer to go after her ex-husband. Felkins had communicated with the site administrator over a span of four months, but it turned out the site was a scam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The single count of murder for hire could land Felkins 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She’ll be sentenced in June.