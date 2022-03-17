SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A sea of green is expected to flood bars and restaurants.

St. Patrick’s Day marks the first major celebration since the state lifted pandemic restrictions.

It’s been three years since the Fox & Goose Public House welcomed anyone inside for the Irish holiday. Just before noon, diners packed the alehouse. The scene almost rivaled pre-pandemic times but there are still remnants of COVID-19 health guidelines such as employees must wear masks despite the statewide lift.

“It feels really good to come back to some of our old traditions,” said Jessa Berkey, one of the pub’s owners.

Berkey tells CBS13 not once did the restaurant cancel a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in its 47-year history. Though, the past two years looked unconventional with carryout and al fresco dining without any live performances.

St. Patrick’s Day was the first major event canceled during the March 2020 shutdown. Three years later, it’s the first mass gathering celebration following the rollback on strict health guidelines.

“It’s very nice,” said Alex Silva of Natomas. “It’s really nice to see people without masks on. It feels way more personal.”

That’s how Berkey wants people to feel when they step inside the pub – that they have something to celebrate.

“We just want people to come out and feel something familiar and comfortable and fun – joyous,” Berkey said. “Celebrate some of the simple pleasures in life hopefully we can still continue moving forward.”