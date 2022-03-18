MODESTO (CBS13) — A three-year-old Modesto boy was tortured and killed by his own mother and her fiancée back in 2017, and now, the couple have been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said the mother, Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, were both sentenced last week.
Back in March 2017, first responders were called to Standiford Avenue for reports of a young child — Gilbert Escamilla — not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and soon pronounced dead.
The boy’s injuries led detectives to launch a homicide investigation. Gilbert’s mother and her fiancée were both arrested just days later.