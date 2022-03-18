EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A school bus that caught fire while dropping off children after school has been extinguished and the children removed safely, said the El Dorado Hills Fire Department.
This happened on El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50.
The children were all removed from the bus without any injuries.
Another bus is planned to pick up the children and take them to their stops.
The school bus belonged to the Buckeye Union School District and was an elementary school bus.