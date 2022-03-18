WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday night officers were dispatched to a convenience store on West Capitol Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, said the West Sacramento Police Department.
Two suspects reportedly threatened several employees and brandished knives while attempting to steal items from the store. Afterward, they fled into the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they established a perimeter and searched for the suspects.
They found them walking northbound on Harbor Blvd and were able to apprehend them.
"Both subjects were positively identified as the suspects by the victims and witness. Two knives were also located on the suspects and were also positively identified as the weapons used in the robbery," said the West Sacramento Police Department.
Records also revealed that both suspects had outstanding felony warrants for their arrest.