MANTECA (CBS13) — On Friday, a 16-year-old was arrested in Manteca for illegal firearms, said the Manteca Police Department.
Friday evening, Manteca Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation.
The driver, a 16-year-old, consented to a search of the vehicle during the stop resulting in a concealed firearm being discovered under the front of the passenger seat. The driver was arrested and transported to the San Joaquin Juvenile Justice Center.
The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.