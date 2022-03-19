WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after a store theft and car chase in Woodland Saturday, said the Woodland Police Department.
The incident began with two suspects stealing over $1,900 worth of makeup from a Rite Aid and driving off.
When officers attempted to stop a car matching the description of the suspects, a chase ensued.
When officers finally stopped the vehicle, they arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Dewitt Jr. and 20-Year-old Anaya Anderson, both Sacramento residents, for theft charges.
Both were booked in the Yolo County Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.