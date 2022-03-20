SONORA (CBS13) — A man was arrested after lighting a church on fire on Saturday in Sonora, said the Tuolumne County Sheriff.
On Saturday around 8 p.m. deputies responded to the Journey Church in Sonora to reports of a fire. CalFire responded as well to the church being fully engulfed in flame.
Sunday morning around 12:30 p.m. CalFire requested deputies back at the church for reports of a male subject who had entered the fire scene and was refusing to leave.
Deputies arrived and detained 23-year-old Brennan Debisschop who was believed to have started the fire.
Deputies transported Debisschop to jail where he was booked by CalFire at the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of Arson and Burglary.