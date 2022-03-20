CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man died Saturday night from a gunshot wound, said the Stockton Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. officers were called to Pacific Avenue to reports of a person being shot.

Officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, a 24-year-old man was also transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the men have not been released.