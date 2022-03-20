STOCKTON (CBS13) – A night out in Miracle Mile became a deadly shooting scene early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Stockton police responded to the Ave on the Mile, a night lounge, located on Pacific Avenue.

When they arrived at the lounge, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died.

Meanwhile, another shooting victim arrived at a hospital by private car for a non-life-threatening injury.

Hours after investigators canvassed the scene for evidence, people could not believe shots erupted.

“They have things at night sometimes for like to older folks that come out and walk,” Jorge Garibay said. “So, it’s one of the better areas here in Stockton.”

Miracle Mile is a spot for entertainment, dining and shopping. On Sundays, families flood the area for ice cream.

Unsettling is how many felt upon hearing about the deadly shooting.

“This is their backyard. It affects everybody – even if they’re not at the scene, it’ll affect somebody,” said Amador Almanza.

At last check, police say there’s no motive or suspect information. The department tells CBS13 Sunday’s deadly shooting marks the 14th homicide case. People say the increase of gun violence is a complex multi-layered issue.

“My personal belief is that individuals don’t have the correct upbringing. So, they feel that they have to fend for themselves,” said Samuel Williams.

Police are encouraging people to come forward with any information.