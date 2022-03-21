CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting up hidden cameras in a house to capture nude images of a child, prosecutors said Monday.
Ryan Kent Wheeler, 39, was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release to come after his prison sentence and a $35,000 order of restitution for the sexual exploitation of the child, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Wheeler captures the images between November 2019 and February 2020. He had shared a house with the victim, prosecutors said.
Wheeler captured video and screenshot still images from those videos to send them into a chat on the Kik messaging app.
After his arrest, investigators recovered the hidden cameras and other digital media that stored the illicit images.