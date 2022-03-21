Lunch Break: AsparagusYour Produce Man Michael Marks talks about how to cook asparagus.

2 hours ago

Couple Who Met While Homeless Now Run Growing Barbershop & SalonA couple who met in the Stockton homeless shelter has now opened a business together. They own a barbershop and salon. Lucian McCall and Suezette Sims say they met three years ago in a line for food at the Stockton shelter. They are now engaged and co-own Luciano's Barbershop on Harding Way. Luciano says before the two went into business he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He says that made him much more determined.

2 hours ago

Dangerous Tesla-Jumping Stunt Caught On VideoThe rented Tesla caught air and slammed into two vehicles parked along the street in L.A.

2 hours ago

Off-Duty Fire Cpt. Steps In After House Catches Fire In Citrus HeightsA Sacramento Metro Fire captain was driving in Citrus Heights when he spotted a house fire and pulled over to help. He was able to get pets out and ensure all residents got out safely.

2 hours ago

SCUSD Preparing To Close If Teachers StrikeEducators are heading back to the bargaining table as they're days away from a possible strike. Negotiators from the teachers' union and the district will resume talks on Monday afternoon.

2 hours ago