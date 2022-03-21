SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday.
Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Freeway Shooting Investigation Underway In Stockton
Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge
Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below.
A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway.MORE NEWS: Yuba City Man Threw Rock Through Marysville Police Department Window, Authorities Say
There were no reports of anyone shot.