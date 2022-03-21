SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Sacramento on Monday.
The fire happened in the 500 block of Santiago Ave. A photo posted to Facebook by the Sacramento Fire Department showed the home well involved in flames.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Citrus Heights Home
Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out before it could spread to a nearby apartment building, it appears.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Fire Hydrant In South Sacramento
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: California Mayor Apologizes After Being Arrested For DUI
The cause of the fire is being investigated.