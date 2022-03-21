STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting on a Stockton freeway that resulted in a crash Monday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting happened along northbound Interstate 5 at the eastbound Highway 4 interchange.
The driver who was shot at was reportedly able to safely pull off the freeway and call 9-1-1.
Police radio of the call for help says a passenger in the suspect vehicle was the shooter and was wearing a ski mask. The vehicle that was shot at then reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, though the driver who was shot at was said to be OK.
Investigators have not yet confirmed a suspect description.