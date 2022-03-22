French Camp — A big rig crash has led to lanes being blocked on Northbound I-5 just south of French Camp.
The crash happened at roughly 1:45 a.m. after five horses escaped from a nearby ranch and made it onto the highway. The driver of the big rig hit one of the horses and lost control resulting in a crash. The driver is ok, but the horse that was hit did not survive.
Crews were able to tow away the cabin, but the crash destroyed the rear axel of the big rig and emergency services are trying to figure out how they will remove it from the highway.
We will continue to update this story as more news comes in.