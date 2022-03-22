CERES (CBS13) — A Newman man is under arrest on suspicion of groping children inside Ceres stores.
The Ceres Police Department says they started investigating the case back in February after they got a report about a child being touched inappropriately at a store. Investigators soon identified the suspect and linked him to at least five other similar incidents across Ceres.
Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Victor Estrella, allegedly tried to lure a child away from their parents in one of the other incidents.
Investigators were able to get a good description of the vehicle Estrella left in. Over the weekend, a Ceres police officer then spotted the vehicle near Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road.
Estrella was pulled over, positively identified, then arrested. His home has since been served a search warrant and other evidence has been collected, police say.
Detectives say Estrella is facing charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child with force, kidnap with the intent to sexually assault, and annoying and molesting a child under 18.