LODI (CBS13) — Some loose cows are causing a traffic headache for drivers along northbound Highway 99 near Lodi early Tuesday afternoon.
A group of cows somehow started running onto the freeway a little before noon near Kettleman Lane.
Officers and others have been trying to wrangle the cows, but northbound traffic is now a mess.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until the cows can be safely moved off the road.