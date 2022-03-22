STOCKTON (CBS13) — In fewer than 24 hours, authorities in Stockton responded to two separate shootings with one turning deadly.

Stockton police say they are investigating the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

On Monday night, shots erupted on a freeway during a car-to-car shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol. When officers arrived, the people involved were gone.

Then, at 12:05 a.m., Stockton police say officers responded to West Lane near Hammer Lane where they found three victims ranging from 28 to 46 years old with injuries.

Investigators also say they found an 18-year-old man shot dead not far away.

Right now, we don’t have a motive or any relatable information in regard to a suspect, said Ofc. Joe Silva, a department spokesperson.

The string of shootings from Miracle Mile to neighborhoods has a city on edge, but Stephanie Hatten is not surprised. Not at all, she says.

She’s an activist in the city who works closely with youth on preventing gun violence and substance abuse while tackling trauma. She told CBS13 she warned the city council last year that shootings would get worse if it didn’t rev up its response.

Her proposal is to reach at-risk kids before they reach for a gun.

Hatten wants to get her intervention team at schools and juvenile detention centers. She’s expecting to meet with Mayor Kevin Lincoln next month. CBS13 asked him if he’ll greenlight her idea.

“People want to be a part of the solution and people are going to be a part of the solution,” the mayor said.

But Lincoln didn’t comment further on if he’ll approve it. He did say the city is working with community partners to find solutions while visiting areas impacted by gun violence. Stockton police confirm officers have.

In the meantime, Hatten is concerned time is stacked against the city.

“They can’t wait because I can almost promise you the death toll is not over,” she said.