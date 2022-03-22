STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died and three other people were hurt after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of the 8100 block of West Lane.READ MORE: Big Rig Hits, Kills Horse That Got Loose On I-5 Near French Camp
Stockton police say the 18-year-old was found shot in a car near the intersection go March and West lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.READ MORE: Crews Rescue Man Stuck In Underground Storm Pipe For 2 Days
Three other shooting victims – ages 28, 29 and 46 – were taken to the hospital. All their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.MORE NEWS: Higher Number Of Drivers Avoiding Gas Purchases, Getting Stranded
No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.