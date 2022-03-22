CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fairfield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A boxcar on a train has caught fire while in Fairfield on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The scene is along the 3100 block of Bush Drive.

Fairfield Fire crews are at the scene dealing with the situation. Only one boxcar has caught fire on the train, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.