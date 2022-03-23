CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A gas line break has prompted a Rancho Cordova neighborhood to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Barbera Way and found a gas line had been ruptured at a construction site. Surrounding streets were blocked off and about 24 homes were evacuated.

PG&E crews responded to the scene and have since secured the line.

All evacuations have already been lifted.