By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to stop a fire that started on a Downtown Sacramento street from spreading to any nearby buildings.

The incident happened on Tuesday near 10th and J streets.

It appears a fire started spreading from a homeless encampment along the street.

Firefighters responded quickly and put out the flames. None of the surrounding buildings were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.