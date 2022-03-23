SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a $9 billion tax refund aimed at registered drivers in California, giving them $400 to help offset the recent spike in gas prices.

Newsom announced his proposal on Wednesday. It comes after lawmakers floated similar plans in recent weeks.

We’re proposing $9 billion in tax refunds to address rising gas prices — $400 per registered vehicle, up to 2 per person. We’re also proposing grants so public transit can be free for 3 months. We know Californians are paying at the pump & with this refund, millions get $ back. pic.twitter.com/fNZOT3ds4S — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 23, 2022

“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said in a statement.

The proposal calls for giving Californians $400 for each vehicle they have registered, up to two vehicles.

California’s gas prices, already the highest in the nation, keep hitting record highs. As of Wednesday, according to AAA, Golden State drivers are paying an average of $5.875 per gallon of regular.

Newsom’s proposal also calls for giving grants to transit agencies that would give Californians free public transit for three months.

The governor’s office says eligibility for the proposed $400 rebates would be based on vehicle registration, not tax records.

No income cap is part of Newsom’s proposal.