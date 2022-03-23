SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified teachers will be on the picket lines on Wednesday.
Some 2,800 teachers and other educators, along with 1,800 school classified employees, are striking after negotiations with the district fell through.
READ MORE: 1 Dead After Stockton Shooting That Left Another Person Hurt And 9-Year-Old Hit In Head With Gun
Nearly 2100 teachers at 76 schools in the Sac City School district are striking today over take home pay, staffing shortages and COVID protocols. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/w2QmUjUAzg
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) March 23, 2022
Kids will stay out of school while the strike continues.
Some parents say they’re already fed up and are planning to enroll their children in a different school district next year, while some say neither is putting the students’ best interest first.
“I want to see a long-term solution cut now so I’m not doing this two or three years throughout my child’s education,” said parent Kelley Stout.READ MORE: Concerns Grow As New Details Released In Case Of Missing 18-Year-Old Naomi Irions
Other parents say they’re in support of the strike.
The teachers union and school district have been negotiating over take home pay, teacher shortages, and COVID-19 protocols, but have not been able to reach a deal.
“Given that SCTA and SEIU are moving forward with a strike, we remain very concerned about our students, their families, and our entire community,” said Christina Pritchett, President of the SCUSD Board of Education, in a statement.MORE NEWS: Sacramento City Teachers Will Officially Go On Strike
There is no timeline for when the strike could end.