SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the second day in a row, Sacramento and Stockton have seen record heat.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the temperature at Sacramento Executive Airport in the southern part of the city hit 81 degrees —beating an old high of 78 posted on this date in 2007.READ MORE: Call Kurtis: Been A Victim Of Fraud? Here’s What You Should Know
Downtown Sacramento tied its heat record for Tuesday but reached 83 degrees Wednesday to surpass an old record of 80 degrees recorded on March 23, 1997.
Further south, new heat records were made in Stockton and Modesto, the latter of which got just shy of tying its heat record for Tuesday.READ MORE: Parents Deal With Disruption From Sacramento Teacher Strike
Stockton heat got up to 85 degrees as of the late afternoon Wednesday, beating a 2007 record of 81 degrees. And Modesto’s high hit 83 degrees, which surpassed a 1984 record of 80 degrees.
On Tuesday, temperatures at Sacramento Executive Airport (84) and in Stockton (83) easily broke decades-old records for March 22. Temperatures this week have been hovering 15-25 degrees above average across Northern California.MORE NEWS: Crews Quickly Stop Fire That Started On Downtown Sacramento Street From Spreading
Following this week’s heat wave, the region is expected to see cooler temperatures — in the low 70s — roll in by the weekend with wet weather possible for as early as Sunday.