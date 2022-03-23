Menu
Search Continues For Missing 18-Year-Old Naomi Irions
Investigators in Nevada are releasing new details in the search for 18-year-old Naomi Irions.
43 minutes ago
Sac City Unified Teachers Go On Strike
There is no timeline on when the strike is expected to end.
1 hour ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - March 23, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
1 hour ago
Concerns Grow As New Details Released In Case Of Missing 18-Year-Old Naomi Irions
Investigators in Nevada are releasing new details in the search for 18-year-old Naomi Irions.
Sacramento City Unified Teachers Hit The Picket Lines As Strike Begins
Sacramento City Unified teachers will be on the picket lines on Wednesday.
Stockton Police: 9-Year-Old Girl Hit In Head With Gun, 2 Adults Shot
Police found a 42-year-old man near the scene and later took him into custody.
Wednesday Weather Forecast - March 23, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
1 hour ago
Evening Forecast - 3/22/22
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
14 hours ago
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - March 22, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
20 hours ago
Tuesday Weather Forecast - March 22, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
1 day ago
49ers Sign Safety George Odum
The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
Death Of Rocklin High Basketball Player Highlights Rise In Trend Of Pedestrian Fatalities
A rising young student and basketball player's life was cut short. Rocklin police say Anthony Williams died when a car hit him while walking Saturday evening.
'It's Just Insane': Final Tour Of Arco Arena Lures Large Crowd
One last hurrah for what's now a piece of history. The Sacramento Kings invited fans out to their old home for one final tour of the Arco Arena before it's demolished.
Kings Blown Out By Celtics For Second Time This Season With 126-97 Loss
Jayson Tatum made seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, 126-97 on Friday night.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
'Survivor' Returns To CBS With Two Hour Series Premiere On March 9
$1 million is on the line for 18 castaways as a brand new season of "Survivor" begins on CBS.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of 'Celebrity Big Brother' And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
CBS13 News AM News Update - 3/23/22
The latest headlines.
1 hour ago
CBS13 PM News Update - 3/22/22
The latest headlines.
9 hours ago
