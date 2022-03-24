CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — One person died after a car went off the roadway and into the water near Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The scene was at the Babel Slough in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Babel Slough Road, just northwest of Clarksburg in Yolo County. The CHP said a call came in shortly after 4 p.m. of a vehicle that overturned.
Fire departments from Clarksburg and West Sacramento responded to the scene to assist.
Authorities confirmed the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle along with his dog. The dog was brought to safety.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
No further information was available at this time.