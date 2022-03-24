DAVIS (CBS13) — A burglary suspect was allegedly caught in the act of stealing from the Davis Islamic Center on Wednesday morning.
Davis police say they were called to the Russell Boulevard building for a reported burglary in progress. At the scene, officers were able to surround the center with a perimeter before the suspect could leave.READ MORE: CHP: Car Went Off Road Into A Ditch In Yolo County
Officers were able to take a look at a live camera feed from the center and watched the suspect get into a lock box, fishing out some cash.READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Sonora Linked To Recent Vehicle Burglaries
Once the suspect left the center, officers detained him. He was identified as 47-year-old Hemet resident Ashraf Hegaz.MORE NEWS: Hit-And-Run In Modesto Leaves Man With Major Injuries
Police say Hegaz had cash and a crowbar in his possession. Hegaz was arrested and is now facing charges of burglary and possession for burglary tools.